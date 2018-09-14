(CNN) -- The center of Tropical Storm Florence, which is moving slowly to the west, has now pushed into extreme eastern South Carolina. Florence will continue to bring flooding to North and South Carolina through the weekend.
Related Content
- URGENT - Center of Tropical Storm Florence now in South Carolina
- URGENT - Florence downgraded to tropical storm
- URGENT -
- Florence isn't alone. More tropical storms are brewing
- URGENT - Florence makes landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
- Hurricane Florence pummels the Carolinas
- Tropical Storm Urduja kills 27 in Philippines
- Tropical Storm Beryl heads for Puerto Rico
- Hurricane Lane weakens to tropical storm
- Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall
Scroll for more content...