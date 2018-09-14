Clear

URGENT - Center of Tropical Storm Florence now in South Carolina

(CNN) -- The center of Tropical Storm Florence, which is moving slowly to the west, has now pushed into e...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 7:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The center of Tropical Storm Florence, which is moving slowly to the west, has now pushed into extreme eastern South Carolina. Florence will continue to bring flooding to North and South Carolina through the weekend.

