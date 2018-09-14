Clear
BREAKING NEWS: High speed chase in Limestone County leads to wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA to launch laser device into space to measure Earth's polar ice

NASA on Saturday will launch its most ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

NASA on Saturday will launch its most advanced laser device into space to measure changes in the heights of Earth's polar ice, as well as other topographical features.

The Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2, or ICESat-2, is scheduled to launch at 8:46 a.m. ET from Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California.

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celestial bodies and objects

Earth

Electronics

Government organizations - US

Laser technology

NASA

Photonics and optoelectronics

Planets and moons

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

Technology

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

A United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket will carry ICESat-2 into orbit, where it will travel at speeds of more than 15,000 mph. The satellite will be equipped with an Advanced Topographic Laser Altimeter System (ATLAS), which will send 10,000 laser pulses per second to Earth to measure the height of ice sheets, glaciers, forests and bodies of water. It will do this by calculating how long it takes for individual photons that leave the instrument to ricochet off Earth and return to the satellite.

NASA said the mission will add a "third dimension" to its study of Earth. Agency satellites already provide a constant stream of detailed images of the planet's changing geographical features. ICESat-2 will add height measurements -- accurate to a fraction of a centimeter -- to the mix.

"The precise and complete coverage afforded by ICESat-2 will enable researchers to track changes in land and sea ice with unparalleled detail, which will inform our understanding of what drives these changes," NASA said in a statement.

Scientists already know that global warming is causing polar ice to melt and sea levels to rise. This mission will reveal how quickly it is happening and where most of the melting is occurring. With that data, scientists can forecast its likely impact on the world.

Flying above the Arctic with NASA

ICESat-2 will "extend and improve" upon NASA's initial ICESat mission, launched in 2003, the agency said in a statement.

Doug McLennan, ICESat-2 project manager, said in a mission briefing on Thursday that he expected the launch to occur as scheduled.

"It was a very challenging mission to come up with," said McLennan. "The instrument, the ATLAS instrument, took longer than we thought. But now, everything is buttoned up and sitting on top of that rocket ready to go and we're very, very excited."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events