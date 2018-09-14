Clear
URGENT - Florence downgraded to tropical storm

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Florence, which made landfall Friday morning in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, is now a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Life-threatening storm surge will continue Friday night and catastrophic flooding is expected over portions of North and South Carolina through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

