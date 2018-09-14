Clear

Mueller team: Manafort agrees to plead guilty

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, agrees to plea deal with Mueller's team, the special counsel's office says.

The special counsel has indicated Paul Manafort is preparing to plead guilty today in US District Court in Washington, DC, ahead of the start of his second trial..

The special counsel's office has changed Paul Manafort's criminal indictment to a plea agreement, according to Peter Carr, the spokesman for the special counsel's office.

