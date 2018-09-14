Clear

This is what it looks like right now in North Carolina, where Florence is leaving a mess

After a night of torrential rain, devastating wind and dangerous storm surges, the damage that Hurricane Flo...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 10:23 AM
CNN Wire

After a night of torrential rain, devastating wind and dangerous storm surges, the damage that Hurricane Florence brought to the Carolina coast is only now starting to fully reveal itself. Here's how things look so far this morning.

Rescue workers help a woman and her dog escape their flooded home in James City.

High winds and storm surge from the hurricane hit Swansboro, North Carolina, bending and uprooting trees and flooding streets.

Structures, such as this one in Swansboro, collapsed as the storm surge and hurricane force winds whipped through the area.

In this photo, resident Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approached Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

With rain pounding relentlessly, the streets were deserted.

Earlier this morning, the New Bern Police Department pushed out a tweet showing water rescues in the city. Scores of people still await rescue there.

