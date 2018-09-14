Clear

A North Carolina restaurant thanks Hurricane Florence first responders by feeding 100 of them for free

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Whenever disaster strikes, firefighters, medics and police officers are the first to rush into danger to pull the rest of us to safety.

So before a group of first responders headed off to the front lines of Hurricane Florence, a restaurant in North Carolina wanted to thank them for what they were about to do.

On Thursday, the Bonefish Grill in North Charleston, North Carolina, treated 100 fire officials, EMS and police officers to a free dinner. It was their way of saying "Thank you for keeping us safe."

"We had about 100 first responders come in today. We paid entirely for it all," the restaurant told CNN. "This is because we appreciate the job they do."

After the restaurant tweeted photos of the dinner, the North Charleston fire department retweeted the images to say thank you.

"No #thankyou! We are grateful for your generosity towards our first responders!"

