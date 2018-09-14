Video shows floodwater fill garage

After a night of torrential rain, devastating wind and dangerous storm surges, the damage that Hurricane Florence brought to the Carolina coast is only now starting to fully reveal itself. Here's how things look so far this morning.
High winds and storm surge from the hurricane hit Swansboro, North Carolina, bending and uprooting trees and flooding streets.
Structures, such as this one in Swansboro, collapsed as the storm surge and hurricane force winds whipped through the area.
In this photo, resident Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approached Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
With rain pounding relentlessly, the streets were deserted.
Earlier this morning, the New Bern Police Department pushed out a tweet showing water rescues in the city. Scores of people still await rescue there.
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence
