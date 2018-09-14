Clear

URGENT - Florence makes landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

(CNN) -- According to the National Hurricane Center, the eye of Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wri...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- According to the National Hurricane Center, the eye of Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, at 7:15 am ET with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

