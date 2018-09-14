URGENT - Florence makes landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

(CNN) -- According to the National Hurricane Center, the eye of Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, at 7:15 am ET with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
