Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating shooting in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NHL: David Pastrnak on his incredible rise and nurturing future stars in China

Aged three, David Pastrnak took his first steps on the ice. Fast forward 19 years and the winger is playing ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 6:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 6:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aged three, David Pastrnak took his first steps on the ice. Fast forward 19 years and the winger is playing under the bright lights of the National Hockey League (NHL).

But progression to America's top league wasn't always on the cards.

Boston Bruins

Ice hockey

NHL

NHL Atlantic Division

NHL Eastern Conference

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

The Americas

North America

United States

Speaking to CNN's Rhiannon Jones, Pastrnak talks of the difficulties which came with learning the game while growing up in the Czech Republic.

"I didn't follow the NHL until I was 16 years old because the time [difference] was tough," he says.

But a genuine love for the sport helped Pastrnak develop and it's that same enthusiasm which saw him drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2014.

Now preparing for his side's second tour of China, the 22-year-old is eager to give back and develop ice hockey all around the world.

"It's fun, it's a new experience. The Chinese people will like it and hopefully the hockey will grow."

Read: Alex Ovechkin, Washington end title drought

But it's not only in China where Pastrnak is hoping to develop talent. He recently returned to Sweden, where he previously played for two seasons, attending a junior side's training session to share his tips on reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

"See you in the NHL", he says to an excited fan as he leaves their locker room.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Watch the video at the top of the page to hear more from Pastrnak, his hopes for the sport worldwide and his advice to youngsters trying to make their way in the game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events