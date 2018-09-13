Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating shooting in Huntsville Full Story

Jeff Bezos defends the press against Trump attacks

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who studiously avoids most political commentary, mounted a vigorous defense of press ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who studiously avoids most political commentary, mounted a vigorous defense of press freedom before an audience of Washington D.C. glitterati on Thursday evening.

The remarks came during an hour-long, freewheeling conversation with hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist David Rubinstein at an annual gathering of the Economic Club of Washington, which Rubinstein chairs. After discussing the success of the Washington Post, which Bezos bought in 2013, Rubinstein asked how Bezos responds to criticism — some of which comes from President Trump's Twitter feed — of Amazon and the Post.

"I don't feel the need to defend Amazon," Bezos said. "But I will say this: I do think it's a mistake for any elected official to attack media and journalists."

"There's no public figure who's ever liked their headlines. It's okay. It's part of the process," Bezos said. "What the president should say is, 'This is right, I'm glad I'm being scrutinized.' That would be so secure and confident."

Bezos said demonizing the media and calling them "the enemies of the people" is dangerous.

"We live in a society where it's not just the laws of the land that protect us. It's also social norms that protect us. And every time you attack that, you're eroding it a little bit around the edges," he said.

The remarks were met with applause from the well-heeled audience, which doubled the club's typical attendance.

Many were eager to hear any hint of where Bezos had decided to put Amazon's second headquarters, with multiple locations in the Washington D.C. region in contention. The dinner was sponsored by a coalition funded by local developers to advocate for more affordable housing in the region. Bezos was in town with his parents, who run the Bezos Family Foundation.

Attendees included Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the head of the General Services Administration, the Postmaster General, and other local dignitaries. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was scheduled to attend, but couldn't because of the approach of Hurricane Florence. Instead, he sent his economic development director.

Bezos disappointed them all, saying only that he would make a decision on the new headquarters location by the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events