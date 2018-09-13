Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating shooting in Huntsville Full Story

McRaven resigned from Pentagon board days after blistering op-ed on Trump

Retired Admiral William "Bill" McRaven, the former head of Special Operations Command resigned from the Pent...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 6:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Retired Admiral William "Bill" McRaven, the former head of Special Operations Command resigned from the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Board last month, just days after issuing a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday.

"I can confirm that Admiral (ret) William H. McRaven resigned from the Defense Innovation Board, effective August 20, 2018," Pentagon spokesperson Heather Babb told CNN in a statement. "The Department appreciates his service and contribution on the board."

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Product development

Product innovation

Product management

Resignations

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

William McRaven

The Defense Innovation Board serves as an independent advisory committee to the Pentagon specializing in issues related to technology and innovation. McRaven's picture has been removed from the group's website.

While his departure was first reported by Defense News on Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed that McRaven officially resigned last month, just four days after the he authored a blistering op-ed in the Washington Post slamming Trump's decision to revoke Brennan's clearance.

"Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation," McRaven said of Trump's unprecedented use of a presidential authority over the classification system to strike back at one of his prominent critics.

"If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken. The criticism will continue until you become the leader we prayed you would be," he added, also volunteering to have his own clearance revoked in an act of solidarity.

McRaven also defended Brennan as "one of the finest public servants I have ever known."

"Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John. He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don't know him," McRaven wrote.

"Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency," he added.

McRaven, who resigned as chancellor of the University of Texas in Austin earlier this year, is widely respected among the tens of thousands of active and retired special operators.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events