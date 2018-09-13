Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating shooting in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Water -- not wind -- is the deadliest storm hazard

Wind often gets the headlines, but water is most responsible for deaths in a hurricane.Water has acco...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 4:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 4:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wind often gets the headlines, but water is most responsible for deaths in a hurricane.

Water has accounted for more than 75% of all hurricane-related fatalities in the US from 1963 to 2012. Wind, on the other hand, is only responsible for 8% of all deaths.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Coastal areas

Environment and natural resources

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Landforms and ecosystems

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Deaths and fatalities

Society

That's why Hurricane Florence is still an incredibly dangerous storm -- it will contain extreme amounts of water, both coming up from the ocean in storm surge, and falling from the sky in heavy rain bands.

About half of all deaths in hurricanes come from storm surge. Even though Florence has weakened to Category 2, it will contain a storm surge more like a major hurricane thanks to its massive size and slow movement.

Sign up for emails for the latest on the storm

Florence is forecast to slow down to a jog-like pace as it moves near the coastline, which will allow two full tidal cycles to push high tide 5 to 10 feet above normal.

The slow pace will also create incredible rain totals of more than 20 inches over portions of North and South Carolina. According to stats compiled from Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue, about 17 trillion gallons of rain will fall over the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

More than 1 in 4 deaths in hurricanes come from inland flooding, which often catches people by surprise, as it can occur several hundred miles from landfall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events