An intern for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was arrested on Monday after US Capitol Police found shotgun shells in the back of his vehicle.
According to a statement from US Capitol Police provided to CNN, officers were called to a "dispute" between the intern and another individual in a vehicle near the US Capitol. Officers observed the unregistered ammunition in the back of the vehicle and arrested 20-year-old Scott M. Frantz around 3 p.m. ET, according to the report.
Apprenticeships and internships
Arrests
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Labor and employment
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
Political Figures - US
Politics
Ted Cruz
US Congress
Workers and professionals
He was charged with possession of unregistered ammunition, which violates the District of Columbia's strict rules regarding possessing firearms and ammunition.
CNN has been unable to contact Frantz for comment.
A law enforcement source told CNN that Frantz worked as an intern in the Republican senator's office. He was placed on leave from the senator's office following his arrest, according to a Cruz aide.
CNN asked Cruz for a comment on the arrest on Thursday, but he referred all matters to his press office.
A spokeswoman for Cruz, Maria Jeffrey, told CNN in an email: "Our office does not comment on pending law enforcement or personnel matters."
Related Content
- Cruz intern arrested on Capitol Hill for unregistered ammunition
- Police arrest man with 'firearm' and 'ammunition' near Capitol
- Scalise returns to Capitol Hill from hospital
- Traffic stop leads to four arrests, drugs, guns and ammunition
- Ammunition found inside Illinois school, prompting lockdown
- Trump Organization gave Russia-related documents to Mueller, Capitol Hill
- Trump praises Bob Dole at Capitol Hill award ceremony
- Trump's citizenship comments add to immigration confusion on Capitol Hill
- Trump's State of the Union didn't unify Capitol Hill