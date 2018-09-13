These statistics show the power of Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Super Typhoon Mangkhut is bearing down on southeast Asia with the equivalent strength of a Category 5 hurricane.
But that's not the only measurement that illustrates the storm's immense strength -- or the threat it poses to those in its path.
Here are some statistics that show how powerful Mangkhut is:
- At its peak on Wednesday, Mangkhut became the strongest storm of 2018, with wind speeds of 285 kph (180 mph).
- Typhoon-force winds stretch for 270 kilometers (168 miles), which is the distance between Paris and Brussels.
- Tropical storm-force winds are expected to extend all the way south to the Philippines' capital, Manila, and as far north as Taiwan.
- On the Philippines' island of Luzon, more than 30 million people are expected to face tropical storm-force winds.
- More than 4 million people are in the path of the most destructive typhoon-force winds in northern Luzon.
