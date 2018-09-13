Clear

Daniel Radcliffe appreciates your 'Harry Potter' memes

It may be seven years since the final "Harry Potter" film was released, but Daniel Radcliffe is still happy ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It may be seven years since the final "Harry Potter" film was released, but Daniel Radcliffe is still happy to engage with a little Potter-themed internet riddikulus-ness.

Radcliffe on Wednesday stopped by "The Tonight Show," where host Jimmy Fallon had culled together some of the best Harry Potter memes the internet has to offer.

Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe

Internet and WWW

Jimmy Fallon

Memes

Social media

Technology

Radcliffe admitted he'd only seen "maybe a couple over the years," adding to Fallon, "I feel like I should be educated."

So, what did Fallon have to offer?

One meme featured a pug dressed as The Boy Who Lived, captioned "Harry Pugger." Another showed Harry holding a golden snitch after a game of Quidditch in one of the films, with the caption, "If you're havin' Quidditch problems I feel bad for you son / I got 99 problems but a snitch ain't one."

In yet another, Radcliffe is seen in street clothes, staring off while at lunch. The caption reads: "Thinkin' bout all them school loans wondering if your wizardry degree gonna work out."

Radcliffe clarified the context of that photo for Fallon. "You know what that actually is, though? That's me years ago out for, like, lunch or something, realizing there was a paparazzi to my right and being like, 'Ugh. What do I do?'"

Radcliffe next stars in "The Lifespan of a Fact," which opens on Broadway in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events