Clear

The heartwarming letter that awaited senior citizens who were forced to evacuate to this town

Hurricane Florence forced a mandatory ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence forced a mandatory medical evacuation, requiring all coastal hospitals and nursing facilities to relocate its patients.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 senior citizens arrived at a local hotel in Fairburn, Georgia.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Demographic groups

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Law enforcement

Natural disasters

North America

Policing and police forces

Population and demographics

Senior citizens

Severe weather

Society

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

There, they found a note from the Fairburn Police Department welcoming them with open arms.

"Welcome to Fairburn. We know you've already been through a lot and have a lot more to go through before it's all over. We want to help in any way we can," the letter said.

From free shuttle services, to taking the evacuees to stores and church themselves, the officers in the town are truly living up to the term "Southern Hospitality."

The senior citizens came from Somerby of Mount Pleasant in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV, this is not the first time they have evacuated to Fairburn due to a storm.

They like the town's welcoming spirit so much that it has become their got-to destination whenever dangerous weather events threatens their home.

"We made a couple of phone calls. Everybody pulled together: The churches, the bishop. I mean if we said 'Thank You' a thousand times, it wouldn't even hit the surface to be enough to say 'Thank You," Hazel Patterson, general manager of the senior living home told the affiliate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events