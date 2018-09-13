Clear
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos create $2 billion fund to fight homelessness

Sep. 13, 2018
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 10:50 AM
CNN Wire

Jeff Bezos announced the "Bezos Day One Fund." The Amazon CEO and his wife, MacKenzie, will commit $2 billion to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and to create a network of preschools in low-income communities.

In a tweet in June, Bezos asked the public for ideas about where he should give his money. He said he is mulling a philanthropic strategy that is "the opposite of how I mostly spend my time."

