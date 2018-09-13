Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Some separated parents may get second shot to stay in US

Attorneys for separated children and families have reached an agreement with the administration that would a...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorneys for separated children and families have reached an agreement with the administration that would allow the government to resume deporting reunited families — but only after they get a chance to make an asylum case to stay in the US.

Parents who failed an initial asylum screening while separated will have a second shot to make their case, with their psychological state during separation factored in.

Continents and regions

Deportation

Families and children

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

North America

Parents and parenting

Society

The Americas

United States

If approved by a federal judge overseeing the cases, the settlement would bring an end to some of the lawsuits, especially one that had sought to protect separated children independently of any rights of their parents. The lawyers are asking the judge to consider their proposal at their status hearing Friday.

The settlement would not end the ongoing lawsuit over the original separations and ongoing reunifications, but it would resolve one of the thorniest issues in the lawsuits: Do children have their own right to pursue asylum protections in the US?

The answer, according the proposed settlement, is yes. Children will be reunited with their parents but will be allowed to assert they are credibly fearful of returning home.

The parent also will be given a re-evaluation whether their previous rejection was previously decided.

If both parent and child fails the screening, or if the family voluntarily waives the process, the government can begin deportations.

Some 1,000 families could be affected. Earlier court filings in the case had indicated upwards of 900 parents already had deportation orders in July.

The deal also states that the government will not bring back any already-deported parents, though a select few, case-by-case exceptions may occur.

In a statement, Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project and lead attorney in the main family separations lawsuit, hailed that agreement as a breakthrough.

"The agreement leaves open the possibility that some parents deported without their children may return to the United States," Gelernt said. "That was critical to reaching an agreement."

The settlement only applies to the families who were separated at the border and covered by the June court decision ordering their reunification.

As this agreement was negotiated, the federal judge overseeing the case, Judge Dana Sabraw, blocked the government from deporting any of the separated or reunited parents covered by the case until the issue was resolved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events