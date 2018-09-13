Clear

Florence might dump 10 TRILLION gallons of rain on North Carolina

People often use the word trillions when they're overexaggerating something. This is no exaggeration....

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 7:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People often use the word trillions when they're overexaggerating something. This is no exaggeration.

North Carolina may get 10 trillion gallons of rain over the next week from Hurricane Florence. This eye-popping prediction comes from meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com. Maue calculated the number from the seven-day rainfall forecast put out Wednesday by the National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

North America

North Carolina

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

So just how much rain is 10 trillion gallons? Well, we crunched the numbers and figured out that's enough to fill 15 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Or it's enough water for you to take about 581.4 billion showers.

The scary-looking map that Maue tweeted out with his startling stat covers North Carolina with all bright reds and deep purples, showing the insane amount of rain predicted for the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events