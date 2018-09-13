Clear

US offers China new trade talks as tariffs loom on $200 billion of goods

The Trump administration has offered China a new chance to talk trade as US officials prepare to impose stee...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration has offered China a new chance to talk trade as US officials prepare to impose steep tariffs on a huge range of Chinese goods.

"There's some discussions and information that we've received that the Chinese government — the top of the Chinese government — wished to pursue talks," top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday on Fox Business. "And so, Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin, who is the team leader with China, has apparently issued an invitation."

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Government and public administration

International trade

Public finance

Taxes and taxation

Trade and development

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government bodies and offices

International trade law

Tariffs and customs

Trade regulation and policy

US federal government

White House

North America

The Americas

United States

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Trade wars

Kudlow declined to provide further details on the potential talks, stressing that "it's just an invitation" at this stage. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Wednesday that Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, had sent the offer to a group of Chinese officials led by Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to President Xi Jinping.

The Treasury Department didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday. China's Commerce and Foreign ministries didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday in Beijing.

The proposal of new high-level talks comes as the trade war between the world's top two economies appears set to intensify. President Donald Trump said last week that new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods could go into effect "very soon" and warned that another, even bigger wave of measures is "ready to go on short notice if I want."

The two economic superpowers have already imposed tariffs of 25% on more than $50 billion of each other's exports this year.

The next round of US tariffs on Chinese goods is likely to make thousands of products — ranging from dishwashers to Fitbit fitness trackers and food seasonings — more expensive for American consumers. China has vowed to retaliate with tariffs on another $60 billion of US exports, including meat, coffee, furniture and auto parts.

Trade negotiations last month involving less senior officials from the two countries ended without any breakthroughs. A previous series of negotiations involving Mnuchin, Kudlow and other top economic officials fell apart as Trump pressed ahead with plans to impose tariffs.

With the $200 billion round of tariffs looming, "this is probably the best time for the US to go back to the table with a 'take it or leave it' type of trade demand," Robert Carnell, chief Asia-Pacific economist at investment bank ING, said in a note to clients on Thursday.

China's economy is slowing down, and new waves of US tariffs threaten to hurt its huge export industry. The trade war has also weighed on Chinese financial markets.

But analysts have expressed skepticism that China will give ground on some of the Trump administration's key concerns, including Chinese efforts to get hold of US technology and Beijing's ambitious industrial policies.

-- Katie Lobosco, Nanlin Fang and Daniel Shane contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events