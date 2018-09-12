Clear

Wild horses ride out the storm

Wild North Carolina horses will ride out the storm. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on hurricane horses.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 8:45 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wild horses roaming North Carolina's barrier islands will ride out Hurricane Florence, depending on instincts whetted over centuries to survive.

They are better off staying in their natural habitat than they would be if humans intervened to whisk them away, said Meg Puckett, herd manager of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which protects horses roaming in the Currituck area.

"We do everything that we can to protect them, but in situations like this, these horses have incredible instincts," Puckett said of the 100 or so colonial Spanish mustangs in the area. "They're so resourceful, and they have an incredibly strong will to live."

The horses know where to go for shelter, Puckett told CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Wednesday.

"We're already seeing them group up together. They go into the maritime forest, where they get under the cover of the live oak trees that protect them and go to the highest ground," Puckett said.

The storm could cause a dangerous storm surge and catastrophic winds and rain and threaten South Carolina as well.

The more than 100 wild horses at Shackleford Banks, the southernmost barrier island in Cape Lookout National Seashore, will take refuge in the island's interior and other locations like they do during any storm, the national park said in a Facebook post in response to a question about the horses.

Puckett said people who have chosen not to evacuate will keep an eye on the Currituck horses.

"These horses have been here centuries. They are probably better equipped to handle this kind of weather than anybody else on the Outer Banks right now," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events