Clear

See untouched water bottles in Puerto Rico

A stockpile of about 20,000 pallets of undistributed bottles of water delivered in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria is sitting on an unused runway in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. CNN's Bill Weir reports.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 7:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The stockpile of bottled water stretches down an unused runway in Ceiba. Case after case, pallet piled upon pallet, blue tarps and plastic glinting in the sun.

The emergency supplies were brought in by FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which smashed the island and left its residents without power, without roofs and without running water.

Federal officials commandeered the area in the far east of the island last fall as a staging ground, collecting the water and containers full of blue tarps to patch damaged and destroyed roofs in surrounding neighborhoods.

And there the supplies sat. And sat. Storm survivors were collecting spring water from the mountains for cooking and bathing, even with the threat of disease that brought.

And apparently, the supplies were just left there, lost perhaps in poor communication and collaboration.

Ottmar Chavez, now administrator of Puerto Rico's General Services Administration, said FEMA reported that it had about 20,000 pallets of bottled water in excess in May this year, before Chavez was appointed.

His agency claimed the water, intending to deliver it where it was needed.

But after about 700 pallets had been distributed, complaints began to come in about the water's foul smell and taste, Chavez said in a statement.

"In light of this, we have been in contact with FEMA and the Department of Health to test the water inventory received by the federal agency. We are going to return those waters," he said.

The mayor of Ceiba, Angel Cruz Ramos, told CNN he's grateful for the generosity, but believes that too much water was delivered at the wrong time. "The time and heat has made it bad," he added.

CBS News first reported the water stockpile on Tuesday, the same day President Trump said his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico was "an incredible, unsung success."

Puerto Rico now says 2,975 people died on the island because of the storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events