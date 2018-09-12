Clear
New York Times: Pruitt's next step could be consulting for coal baron

Former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has begun talks about becoming a consultant to Jos...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has begun talks about becoming a consultant to Joseph Craft, a Kentucky coal baron, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The report on the former Trump administration EPA head cited two industry executives who said Pruitt told executives at a Kentucky Coal Association meeting last week that he planned to develop a consulting firm. The executives told the Times that Pruitt would get other clients following Craft, the head of Alliance Resource Partners.

Pruitt left office in July as questions about his ethics and conduct in office mounted.

CNN has reached out to both Alliance and Pruitt for comment.

He entered office as someone largely opposed to the EPA's work under the Obama administration and offered a much warmer approach to the energy industry throughout his tenure.

In a report near the end of Pruitt's time as administrator, the Times highlighted Pruitt's close relationship with Craft in particular. The paper said Pruitt received premium tickets from Craft to a University of Kentucky basketball game, and an EPA spokesman said at the time that Pruitt and Craft were "longtime friends."

Craft is a major political donor who hosted a dinner at the Trump International Hotel that Pruitt attended, according to an internal calendar CNN reported on shortly before Pruitt's exit from office.

Pruitt's prospective move into consulting for an industry he formerly regulated would not include lobbying the federal government, one of the executives told the Times. As the paper noted, an order from President Donald Trump called on his appointees to pledge not to lobby their former agencies for at least five years after leaving office.

News of the talks came roughly the same time that Politico reported Pruitt's financial disclosure form showed he took on up to $300,000 in debt to legal firms over 2017.

