Cardi B and Drake lead American Music Awards with most nominations

The nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards are in.

Drumroll please ...

Cardi B and Drake are each nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations and Camila Cabello with five.

This year's AMAs are hosted by actress, Tracee Ellis Ross live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The coveted "Artist of the Year" nominees are Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

The late rapper, XXXTentacion, also received two nominations -- one for "Favorite New Artist of the Year" and "Favorite Album, Soul/R&B."

The AMAs will air October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

See below for a full list of the nominations.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Favorite New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Favorite Collaboration of the Year

"Havanna," Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

"Finesse," Bruno Mars & Cardi B

"Rockstar," Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock

"Havanna," Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

"God's Plan," by Drake

"Perfect," by Ed Sheeran

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock

Scorpion, Drake

÷, Ed Sheeran

Reputation, Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album, Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

This One's for You, Luke Combs

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Favorite Song, Country

"Heaven," Kane Brown

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Female Artist, Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group, Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B

"Young, Dumb, and Broke," Khalid

"Boo'd Up," Ella Mai

"Finesse," Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop

Scorpion, Drake

Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop

"Bodak Yellow," Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"Rockstar," Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B

American Teen, Khalid

CTRL, SZA,

17, XXXTentacion

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Artist, Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Mercyme

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video

"Havanna," Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

"Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

Favorite Tour of the Year

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2