Cardi B and Drake lead American Music Awards with most nominations

The nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards are in.
Drumroll please ...
Cardi B and Drake are each nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations and Camila Cabello with five.
This year's AMAs are hosted by actress, Tracee Ellis Ross live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The coveted "Artist of the Year" nominees are Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.
The late rapper, XXXTentacion, also received two nominations -- one for "Favorite New Artist of the Year" and "Favorite Album, Soul/R&B."
The AMAs will air October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
See below for a full list of the nominations.
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Favorite New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Favorite Collaboration of the Year
"Havanna," Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
"Finesse," Bruno Mars & Cardi B
"Rockstar," Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song, Pop/Rock
"Havanna," Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
"God's Plan," by Drake
"Perfect," by Ed Sheeran
Favorite Album, Pop/Rock
Scorpion, Drake
÷, Ed Sheeran
Reputation, Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist, Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Album, Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
This One's for You, Luke Combs
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
Favorite Song, Country
"Heaven," Kane Brown
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Female Artist, Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo/Group, Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Song, Soul/R&B
"Young, Dumb, and Broke," Khalid
"Boo'd Up," Ella Mai
"Finesse," Bruno Mars & Cardi B
Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop
Scorpion, Drake
Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop
"Bodak Yellow," Cardi B
"God's Plan," Drake
"Rockstar," Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
Favorite Album, Soul/R&B
American Teen, Khalid
CTRL, SZA,
17, XXXTentacion
Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Portugal. The Man
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Artist, Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Mercyme
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video
"Havanna," Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
"Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," Cardi B
"God's Plan," Drake
Favorite Tour of the Year
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
