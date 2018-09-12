Here are all the ways you can follow Hurricane Florence on CNN

A "Mike Tyson punch." A "no-kidding nightmare." No matter how you say it, Hurricane Florence is shaping up to be a storm of historic and devastating proportions.
The path and severity of hurricanes like this can change from minute to minute, so here's how you can stay on top of the very latest, from forecasts and meteorological data to evacuation efforts, safety alerts and firsthand details from those in the storm's path.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Hurricane Florence
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
Severe weather
Tropical storms
Weather
CNN
Companies
Bookmark our dedicated Hurricane Florence pages
As long as the storm remains a threat, CNN will be on top of every angle. These pages are constantly being updated, so be sure to add them to your bookmarks.
For live updates: Hurricane Florence Live Blog
For full extreme weather coverage: CNN Extreme Weather Headquarters
For a live storm tracker, forecasts and radar: Hurricane Florence tracker
Use our efficient 'lite' version of CNN.com
In the storm's path with a weak phone connection? Here's another important bookmark. Get the text-only version of top stories, also en Español, with our streamlined CNN site.
Sign up for our email or mobile alerts
Mobile alerts: Download the CNN app and sign up for customized mobile alerts to get the latest breaking news from the storm sent as an immediate notification on your phone.
Email alerts: For comprehensive coverage in your inbox, sign up for our Hurricane Florence newsletter. We'll keep you updated on the minute-to-minute developments and can't-miss updates from Hurricane Florence's path. If you live in the affected area, we will be delivering content especially for you. Don't worry -- when the storm subsides, these special breaking news emails will too.
Keep on top of every moment with live coverage
CNNGo: For the latest video coverage, stream CNN live 24 hours a day with CNNgo.
Live cam: See how things are on the coast with our live cam, set up on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Related Content
- Here are all the ways you can follow Hurricane Florence on CNN
- Approaching Hurricane Florence snarls travel
- See Hurricane Florence from space
- URGENT - Hurricane Florence now Category 4
- Hurricane Florence takes aim at East coast
- Trump on Hurricane Florence: Get out
- Free lodging, waived fees and other ways businesses are helping Hurricane Florence evacuees
- Florence upgraded to hurricane, heads toward East Coast
- URGENT - Hurricane Florence now a Category 3 Storm
- Trump urges precautions ahead of 'very bad' Hurricane Florence