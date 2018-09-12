Clear
Here are all the ways you can follow Hurricane Florence on CNN

A "Mike Tyson...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A "Mike Tyson punch." A "no-kidding nightmare." No matter how you say it, Hurricane Florence is shaping up to be a storm of historic and devastating proportions.

The path and severity of hurricanes like this can change from minute to minute, so here's how you can stay on top of the very latest, from forecasts and meteorological data to evacuation efforts, safety alerts and firsthand details from those in the storm's path.

Bookmark our dedicated Hurricane Florence pages

As long as the storm remains a threat, CNN will be on top of every angle. These pages are constantly being updated, so be sure to add them to your bookmarks.

For live updates: Hurricane Florence Live Blog

For full extreme weather coverage: CNN Extreme Weather Headquarters

For a live storm tracker, forecasts and radar: Hurricane Florence tracker

Use our efficient 'lite' version of CNN.com

In the storm's path with a weak phone connection? Here's another important bookmark. Get the text-only version of top stories, also en Español, with our streamlined CNN site.

Go to CNN Lite here

Sign up for our email or mobile alerts

Mobile alerts: Download the CNN app and sign up for customized mobile alerts to get the latest breaking news from the storm sent as an immediate notification on your phone.

Download the app here

Email alerts: For comprehensive coverage in your inbox, sign up for our Hurricane Florence newsletter. We'll keep you updated on the minute-to-minute developments and can't-miss updates from Hurricane Florence's path. If you live in the affected area, we will be delivering content especially for you. Don't worry -- when the storm subsides, these special breaking news emails will too.

Get newsletter alerts here

Keep on top of every moment with live coverage

CNNGo: For the latest video coverage, stream CNN live 24 hours a day with CNNgo.

Live cam: See how things are on the coast with our live cam, set up on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

