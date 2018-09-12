Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why now is a bad time to dump stocks

Economic growth and corporate earnings will slow down and inflation will heat up next year, many Wall Street...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:24 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Economic growth and corporate earnings will slow down and inflation will heat up next year, many Wall Street analysts warn. But that doesn't mean investors should sell stocks.

Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist with CFRA Research, told CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest on "Markets Now" Wednesday that in the next 12 months, the S&P 500 will grow by 7%.

That's only a slightly smaller increase than this year, she noted. Investors won't get a better deal anywhere else.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is around 3%. When you tack on 2% inflation, she noted, the real return falls to 1%.

"You wouldn't get out of the equity markets at this point in time," Bell said.

Investors shouldn't think of 2019 as a slow, sluggish year, she added, but as a period of steady growth.

Bell said GDP is expected to grow by 2.7% and earnings by 10% next year. This year, growth accelerated faster on both fronts: GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.2% last quarter and earnings are up more than 20% in 2018, according to Bell.

But most years would look bad compared to 2018 -— a particularly strong year for the economy and corporate earnings.

"When you're up against big numbers, it's really hard to get big numbers again," she said.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by Quest and CNNMoney's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events