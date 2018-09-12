Clear
Tim Armstrong is out as CEO of Verizon's Oath

Tim Armstrong is out as CEO of Oath, Verizon's collection of digital media properties.Verizon said K....

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tim Armstrong is out as CEO of Oath, Verizon's collection of digital media properties.

Verizon said K. Guru Gowrappan, who has been president and chief operating officer of Oath since April, will take over as CEO on October 1. Armstrong will stay on as an adviser until the end of the year.

Oath's brands include AOL, Yahoo and HuffPost. The company was launched last year after Verizon finalized its purchase of Yahoo. Two years earlier, Verizon acquired AOL, which Armstrong had run since 2009.

