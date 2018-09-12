Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DC keeps Trump's liquor license intact

Washington's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board met on Wednesday to consider a review into whether President D...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Washington's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board met on Wednesday to consider a review into whether President Donald Trump has the character to sell alcohol in the nation's capital.

In a terse announcement Wednesday afternoon, the board said its interpretation of local law made them opt not to act at this time, allowing Trump's DC properties to continue as they are.

Alcohol retail

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Liquor laws and licensing

Political Figures - US

Retail and wholesale trade

US federal government

White House

Wednesday's meeting came in response to a June complaint from a group called Make Integrity Great Again, which has seized upon DC regulations to assert Trump is not of "good character" and therefore should not be able to sell alcoholic beverages at the Trump International Hotel, located blocks away from the White House.

"The board does not agree with the assumption that a character and fitness review may be initiated at any time," the board announced.

The complainants filed a series of supplements ahead of Wednesday's meeting, including an additional filing earlier this month citing the recent guilty plea of Trump's former personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen.

Joshua Levy, a lawyer behind the effort, told CNN ahead of Wednesday's hearings that he believed their evidence was "overwhelming" and dismissed the idea that the case was not worth bringing.

"There's nothing petty about the enforcement of the law," Levy said.

CNN reached out to the Trump Organization's press office ahead of the board's meeting.

After the board's announcement on Wednesday, Levy said "the board has made a mistake" and vowed the complainants would try to press the board again in the coming days to reconsider.

The board noted, however, that all hotel liquor license holders in DC must apply for renewal by the end of March next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events