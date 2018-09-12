Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed today on CNN:

-- Hurricane Florence's "Mike Tyson punch" is shaping up to deliver disaster for days to the Carolina coast as its path grows more dangerous.

-- Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" is the fastest-selling book since "Go Set a Watchman."

-- Pope Francis summoned top Catholic officials for an unprecedented meeting to discuss the escalating sexual abuse scandal that has plagued the church.

-- President Trump is set to sign a measure that is meant to punish foreigners for interfering in US elections.

-- The European Parliament voted to punish Hungary for cracking down on democratic institutions.

-- America's most valuable company is holding its biggest event of the year. See what new products Apple is unveiling here.

-- FEMA officials insist that a transfer of nearly $10 million of their budget to ICE coffers will not affect the agency's hurricane response.

-- An Olympian, a teen Disney star and one of "The Dukes of Hazzard" will all compete in the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

-- A pharmaceutical executive defended his company's recent 400% drug price increase, saying it had a "moral requirement ... to sell the product at the highest price."

-- A 9-year-old Australian girl who refused to stand during the country's national anthem out of respect for the nation's Indigenous people has been attacked in the court of public opinion by prominent politicians.