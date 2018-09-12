Stormy Daniels, the porn star who sued President Donald Trump over a hush agreement to keep her silent about their alleged sexual encounter has written a book about her life which she says will include details of her tryst with Donald Trump.
Daniels said there will be new details in the book, titled "Full Disclosure," that the public hasn't heard.
Books and reading
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Donald Trump
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Leisure and lifestyle
Media industry
Misc people
Political Figures - US
Publishing industry
Stormy Daniels
US federal government
White House
Michael Cohen
Pornography
Sex and gender issues
Society
"Everybody knows that a lot of the '60 Minutes' [interview] was cut down for time and there are things that I said in my interview that I really wanted people to know that are very important to me that I didn't get to say," Daniels said Wednesday on ABC's "The View."
"I was like, I'm going to write everything and include it, and people can think what they want about me. But at least it's the truth," Daniels said, adding that the book has been many years in the making.
Daniels also said when she heard that Michael Cohen told the court that Trump had directed him to make the $130,000 hush payment, she started crying. "...That news was like a punch in the gut," Daniels said. "I was so overwhelmed I just broke down into sobs, because I didn't realize how much pressure I had felt. You know, people call me all kinds of names and who cares, but to be called a liar, and people not believe me for months and months. It was like so, yes! Vindicated! I felt like all this weight came off my shoulders."
Cohen, Donald Trump's personal attorney at the time, paid Daniels $130,000 for signing the non-disparagement agreement through a shell company 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen recently pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges against him involving that payment. Cohen also admitted he did it on behalf of Trump to keep word of the affair from influencing the election.
The book will go on sale Oct. 2, Daniels said.
Related Content
- Stormy Daniels writes tell-all book: "Full Disclosure"
- Stormy Daniels deserves fairer treatment
- Stormy Daniels polygraph report released
- Mike Pence: Stormy Daniels reports 'baseless allegations'
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Michael Cohen is 'radioactive'
- Stormy Daniels files defamation lawsuit against Trump
- Trump changes his story about Stormy Daniels
- Stormy Daniels' former manager cooperating with FBI
- Trump changes his story about Stormy Daniels
- Giuliani defends comments about Stormy Daniels' credibility