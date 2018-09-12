Clear

'Tired of Snapchat's excuses': Snap tumbles on scathing report

Wall Street analysts are losing faith in Snapchat and its CEO Evan Spiegel.BTIG analyst Richard Green...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wall Street analysts are losing faith in Snapchat and its CEO Evan Spiegel.

BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield slashed his price target on Snap Wednesday to just $5 -- more than 40% below its already depressed share price. He recommended investors sell Snapchat parent Snap.

He wrote in a report that he was "tired of Snapchat's excuses for missing numbers." Greenfield said he's no longer willing to give management time to figure out how to make money from Snapchat.

Wall Street is increasingly nervous about Snapchat's future because of intense competition from Facebook's Instagram, which has routinely copied popular Snapchat features and wound up gaining more users in the process.

Snap's stock fell nearly 10% on the news to about $9 a share. Analysts at Jefferies also cut their price target on Snap Wednesday.

Only 7 of the 36 analysts following the company have it rated a "buy," according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. Sixteen rate the stock as a "hold" and 13 rated Snap as a "sell."

The downgrades come following yet another high-profile executive departure at the company. Snapchat disclosed earlier this week that chief strategy officer Imran Khan, a former Wall Street analyst, was leaving.

Snapchat has recently made controversial changes to the design of the app, alienating many core users including some top celebrities like Kylie Jenner.

BTIG's Greenfield suggested that it will be tough for Snapchat to regain momentum. He doesn't believe Spiegel has what it takes to turn things around.

"We have been disappointed in Snap's product evolution (as have users) and see no reason to believe this will change," he wrote.

Investors' worries about increased regulation of social media companies aren't helping either. After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg appeared in front of the Senate, Twitter's stock has plunged along with Snap.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events