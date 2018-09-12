Clear

Driver kills 9 in Hengyang, China, square after plowing into crowd

Nine people were killed after a driver rammed his car into a crowd in the southeastern China city of Hengyan...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nine people were killed after a driver rammed his car into a crowd in the southeastern China city of Hengyang late Wednesday, according to the local government.

Another 46 people were wounded, three of them severely, the government said in a news release.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

"There was a vicious incident that a person drove deliberately into crowds at Mijiang Square of Hengdong County," the release said.

The driver, identified only by a surname, Yang, is in custody.

The motive for the crash, which occurred about 7:35 p.m. (7:35 a.m. ET), has yet to be determined.

Hengyang is located about 330 miles (530 kilometers) north of Guangzhou.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events