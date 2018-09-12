Clear
Trump set to sign measure punishing election interference

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order soon meant to ...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order soon meant to punish foreign entities for interfering in US elections, an attempt to demonstrate muscle on an issue he's been accused of downplaying.

The order, which would allow new sanctions against Russian or other foreign actors, could be signed as early as Wednesday, US officials said. But the officials said the timing was unclear as a massive hurricane churns toward the Atlantic coast. The White House hopes the order will help dispel the notion that Trump has allowed election meddling to go unchallenged.

The order has been in the works for months. It will allow the director of National Intelligence, with input from other intelligence agencies, to assess and identify foreign actors responsible for election meddling, and direct the Treasury Department to apply sanctions.

The targets could include foreign individuals or companies accused of attempting to breach election systems, or spreading disinformation in a bid to alter the vote.

Most American intelligence agencies have determined Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential contest in Trump's favor, and top officials have warned foreign actors continue to work toward affecting the outcomes of future US contests. That includes the November 6 midterm congressional elections.

The order, however, will apply beyond just Russia to other foreign entities that are seeking to influence US elections.

Trump was derided in July for not publicly confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin about the election interference during a summit in Helsinki. Instead, he seemed to accept Putin's denials that Moscow sought to influence the presidential contest.

Lawmakers have accused the administration of shirking its responsibility to protect US elections and have been preparing measures to force Trump's hand. The executive order is partly an attempt to preempt those efforts.

The administration has worked to appear tough on election meddling, despite Trump's wavering.

"President Trump is committed to protecting our Nation's elections from foreign interference and has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections from any nation state or other malicious actor," said Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

