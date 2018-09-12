Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County schools on lockdown Full Story

Boy survives falling onto meat skewer

10-year-old Xavier Cunningham from Kansas City, Missouri, was hospitalized after he fell from a tree he was climbing and landed face-first on a meat skewer sticking out of the ground.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"He could've bled to death in that field, covered in yellowjackets," Shannon Miller said of his 10-year-old son, Xavier, who was impaled in the face with a meat skewer over the weekend in Missouri, CNN affiliate WDAF reports.

Xavier was attacked by yellowjackets -- a type of wasp -- and fell from a treehouse ladder, right onto a footlong metal skewer, WDAF reported. It pierced just left of his nose and reached the back of his head, missing key parts of the brain.

"He was more upset about the yellowjackets than he was about the metal piece sticking out of his face," his father told WDAF.

Oddly, this may have been a good sign: After penetrating head injuries, consciousness is associated with a better prognosis.

Surgeons from the University of Kansas Health System operated on Xavier Sunday, removing the skewer.

Miller described the laughs, cries and cheers that erupted from friends and family when met with news of the surgery's success.

WDAF reports that young Xavier is already on his way back to being a kid this week, playing video games in his hospital room and joking with family, who see a higher power at play in Xavier's survival.

"It was a miracle," said Miller. "Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events