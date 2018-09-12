'Dancing With the Stars' new cast announced

An Olympian, a teen Disney star and one of "The Dukes of Hazzard" will all be vying for the Mirrorball trophy.

The cast of the 27th season of "Dancing With the Stars" was announced Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Arts and entertainment Reality television Television programming

The following is a list of the stars and their pro partners who will be competing:

Joe 'Grocery Store Joe' Amabile and Jenna Johnson

A participant on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," the produce buyer from Chicago knows a little something about competition.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

The host of the nationally syndicated weekday radio program "The Bobby Bones Show" will get to prove if he has smooth moves to go along with his smooth voice.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke

Fans know Di Pace from roles in "Mamma Mia!" and "Fuller House," and they will get to know him better on the dance floor.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Lynch is one of the stars of the "Harry Potter" films who will have to prove she's got some magic in her feet.

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko

She's played it for laughs in standup specials and the film "Trainwreck," but will Glaser bring a sense of physical comedy to "DWTS"?

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

At 17 Manheim will be the youngest competitor this season. He found stardom with the hit Disney Channel original movie "Zombies."

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy

You take the good, you take the bad -- you take them both, and there you might have McKeon, best known for her starring role in the 1980s hit series "The Facts of Life."

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

The model and Maxim cover girl will take a shot at looking pretty good on the dance floor.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

Retton is known as one of the greatest gymnasts who ever walked on the mat and will join a long line of Olympians who have gone for the gold in dance competition.

John Schneider and Emma Slater

It remains to be seen if Schneider will bless us with a rebel yell while on the show. He's best known for playing Beauregard "Bo" Duke on 1980s series "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

The "2 On" singer is known for her energetic dance moves during her concerts so she could prove to be a competitor to reckon with.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

Umstead is an American Alpine skier and Paralympian who lost her eyesight due to retinitis pigmentosa.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold

The former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos football player is ready to suit up.

The new season of "Dancing With the Stars" premieres September 24 on ABC.