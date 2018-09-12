Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Free lodging, waived fees and other ways businesses are helping Hurricane Florence evacuees

As Hurricane Florence bears down, with ...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 10:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As Hurricane Florence bears down, with forecasters calling it "the storm of a lifetime," the Carolinas and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders that impact more than 1 million residents.

Wednesday is the "last good day to evacuate," Federal Emergency Management Agency associate administrator Jeff Byard said Wednesday morning, warning that Florence "is not going to be a glancing blow. ... This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast" from Thursday into the weekend.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Lodging

Motorsports

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Sports and recreation

Travel and tourism

Tropical storms

Weather

Air transportation

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Transportation and warehousing

As evacuees head for safer ground, various businesses are offering their support in the form of free housing, waived fees and other services.

Airlines are waiving baggage and pet fees

Airlines have extended waivers and advisories for travelers with itineraries involving airports in the predicted path of the storm.

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines have all posted information for travelers online about fee-free changes to affected itineraries this week.

Some airlines also are doing away with their pet and baggage fees for those traveling to and from impacted cities.

U-Haul is offering free storage

U-Haul businesses across Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia are offering free storage for those affected by the storm.

"People are preparing to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure locations where evacuees can bring the possessions they wish to protect," said Doug Weston, president of U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina.

For locations, residents can look here.

Many are offering housing

Airbnb hosts opened their homes during hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma. This time it's no different.

More than 200 hosts on the site have already volunteered to house Florence evacuees and relief workers for free.

Campgrounds are also available for those heading inland from coastal areas.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts thousands of spectators during NASCAR races, are offering their campground spaces.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events