Pope calls unprecedented meeting of top officials over sexual abuse

Pope Francis has taken the unprecedented step of calling on the top officials of the Catholic church to discuss the escalating sexual abuse scandal which has plagued the Catholic church.

The Pope is set to meet with the presidents of the Catholic Bishops conferences from around the world in the Vatican from February 21-24, the Vatican press office said Wednesday.

"The Holy Father Francis, after hearing the Council of Cardinals, has decided to convene a meeting with the Presidents of the Episcopal Conferences of the Catholic Church on the theme of 'Protection of minors,'" the Vatican press office said.

