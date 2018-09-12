Clear

Zimbabwe declares state of emergency in cholera outbreak

Zimbabwe's government has declared a state of emergency in the capital Harare after 20 people died of choler...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 7:42 AM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 7:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Zimbabwe's government has declared a state of emergency in the capital Harare after 20 people died of cholera.

At least 2000 cases have been recorded, according to the country's health minister Obediah Moyo, who warned the disease was spreading across Zimbabwe.

Africa

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Eastern Africa

Epidemics and outbreaks

Health and medical

Infectious diseases

Public health

Zimbabwe

Medical fields and specialties

Tropical medicine

"We are declaring an emergency for Harare. This will enable us to contain the cholera, typhoid and whatever is going on, to get rid of the problem as quickly as possible," Moyo said Tuesday while visiting areas most affected by the outbreak in the city.

Poor waste disposal systems and broken sewers which may have contaminated water sources in Harare have been blamed for the disease outbreak, the health minister said.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness that kills thousands of people worldwide each year.

In 2008, more than 4,000 people were killed in one of the worst cholera outbreaks to have hit the country, according to the World Health Organization.

UNICEF said it was assisting Zimbabwe's government to deploy more resources to affected areas to combat the present outbreak.

"We have also alerted our regional offices and headquarters because we know this is a very serious issue, which will need quite huge investments to contain the outbreak. We are working very hard to help the government," UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe Mohamed Ayoya said.

Calvin Fambirai, head of Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights, called on the government to provide better waste disposal systems, particularly in densely-populated areas of the city to forestall future outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

"The conditions that necessitate the spread of cholera and typhoid in Zimbabwe have not changed since the 2008 outbreak. They have worsened because their is no political will to tackle it," Fambirai said.

The disease is rare in industrialized nations but it occurs frequently in many countries in parts of Africa, especially in areas with poor or inadequate water treatment, sanitation and hygiene practices.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is contracted by consuming food or water contaminated with the fecal bacteria Vibrio cholerae.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events