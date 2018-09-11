Clear

People living in Hurricane Florence's path write messages for the storm

People in the path of Hurricane Florence are boarding up their homes and businesses and leaving behind messa...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People in the path of Hurricane Florence are boarding up their homes and businesses and leaving behind messages for the massive storm that's headed their way.

In Wilmington, North Carolina, a bar has boarded up its windows. The boards are painted over with the silhouettes of people, and the words "ILM Strong" -- a reference to the code for Wilmington International Airport.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Bars, pubs and taverns

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

North America

North Carolina

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Hurricane Florence

"The forecast may be daunting but no force can stifle the spirit of downtown Wilmington," the pub, Tavern Law 1832, posted on its Instagram account.

The locally owned and operated tavern wanted to display a sign of strength for the community.

"As I write this I am surrounded by 20 hard core locals who are here expressing concern for one another and general consensus is most are staying to brave the storm for better or worse," one of the bar's owners told CNN in an Instagram message from the Tavern Law account. "People have been signing the board as they walk by."

In Rodanthe, North Carolina, on the Outer Banks, artist Randi O'Sullivan and her husband Blake evacuated their home on Tuesday morning along with their dog Bertha.

Before leaving, O'Sullivan painted the message "F off Flo!" on the plywood they used to protect their home that they've lived in for almost eight years.

"Have never left for a hurricane but this one scares us, and I am pregnant so don't want to be cut off from hospitals/etc. in case of emergency. Hopefully we are just being overprepared," O'Sullivan, who is due in February, told CNN. "Spent all day yesterday prepping the outside of our home, tying things down, bringing things inside and boarding windows."

Hurricane Florence strengthen to a Category 4 on Tuesday and is expected to make landfall Friday morning in the Carolinas, current forecasts show. More than 1 million people faced a choice Tuesday: stay home and take their chances with the storm, or compete with heavy traffic to drive inland.

In Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, the boards covering the Redix general store list off the names of the storms it's been through in the past.

Flo was added to the long list of names on the plywood, including, Irene, Ophelia, Dennis and Hanna. Redix Store opened up in this location in 1969, touting itself as a one-stop shop for the area.

In Leland, North Carolina, a colorful handwritten sign reading "go away Hurricane Florence" hangs on the front door of the Lyons family home.

9-year-old Bella is battling pneumonia but wanted to help her family with the hurricane preparations.

In Southport, North Carolina, boards on one home read "stay'n and pray'n." Tim Terman took this photo of a home near his own on Tuesday.

Terman's family members have been pressuring him to evacuate, he said, but he is staying put -- for now.

"Once you leave, (it will be) hard to get back in to check on damage," he told CNN. "My home is all my wife and I have, materially speaking, a lifetime of stuff." They say their house is about 20 feet above sea level.

Terman, who said his wife already had plans to take a trip, will make his final decision Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events