Eagle swoops in and becomes part of firefighters' 9/11 tribute

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 9:22 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 9:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Firefighters in Minnesota had an "unbelievable" surprise during a memorial to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Fire crews were gathered in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning when an eagle landed on top of a fire truck that was part of the display firefighters set up to pay their respects on the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

Andover Fire Department Chief Jerry Streich captured a video on Facebook Live. The eagle briefly rested on one of the aerial trucks placed on a bridge on Highway 10. A big American flag waved while attendees took in the solemn moment. The eagle then flew away and disappeared into the sky.

"Phenomenal," Streich said in the video. "We're all set up here, so nobody forgets. And there goes the eagle, it landed right on top of the aerial. Unbelievable..."

The video has garnered more than 1 million views since the Andover Fire Department shared it.

