Clear

Police want to know who put 'crack pipe' vending machines on Long Island

Officials are searching for whoever is responsible for setting up several "crack pipe" vending machines in t...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 5:22 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials are searching for whoever is responsible for setting up several "crack pipe" vending machines in the Long Island town of Coram, New York.

Suffolk County officials say they received complaints from residents over the weekend, and between Sunday and Monday, three machines had been found.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cocaine

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Controlled substances

Drugs and society

Illegal drugs

Long Island

New York (State)

North America

Northeastern United States

Society

The Americas

United States

Vending machines

During a press conference Monday, Councilman Michael Loguercio said, "it is not illegal to sell the pens and it is not illegal to sell a pipe, but they are considered drug paraphernalia and they were being dispensed from a machine that was installed illegally per town code."

"They were actually repurposed tampon dispensers," said Jack Krieger, Communications Director for the Town of Brookhaven.

Two of the dispensers were found on public right-of-ways; the third makeshift machine was found outside the Fairfield Apartments on Route 112, according to CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island.

The Suffolk County Police Department says the dispensers have been removed and they are asking for the public's help to identify who set them up.

Krieger said because the circumstances around the machines are still being investigated, "no fine amount has been determined for violating the town code."

"We are working with the Suffolk County Police Department to identify more locations and will cooperate fully to find those responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events