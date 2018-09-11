Clear
FEMA chief: Coastal NC residents should leave

Despite no mandatory evacuation in place for residents of Wilmington, NC, which is projected to be in the path of Hurricane Florence, FEMA Administrator Brock Long says people should leave as the storm approaches.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump touted his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as "an incredible, unsung success" during an Oval Office briefing on the upcoming hurricane bearing down on the Carolinas.

His comments run counter to how many locals and experts have assessed the federal government's response.

"I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful," Trump said, noting that the island location is "tough" during a hurricane. "It was one of the best jobs that's ever been done with respect to what this is all about."

Earlier this month, the island's governor formally raised the death toll from 64 to 2,975 on Tuesday following a study conducted by researchers at George Washington University.

Trump on Tuesday, alongside Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long, said that the island's electric grid was already "in bad shape."

The President praised the job FEMA and law enforcement did in Puerto Rico as "an incredible, unsung success."

He added that Hurricane Isaac currently poses a threat to the island.

"We do not want to see Hurricane Isaac hit Puerto Rico," he said.

