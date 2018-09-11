Trump's previously announced visit to Ireland in question

Clear
President Donald Trump's planned trip to Ireland in November is now in question after the Irish government announced its postponement Tuesday.

Confusing matters, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed in a statement shortly afterward that the administration was still "finalizing" whether Ireland will be a stop on a previously announced trip to Europe.

A spokeswoman for the Irish government told CNN the United States had postponed the visit citing scheduling reasons on the US side.

In August, the White House announced Trump would visit Paris to attend events on Nov. 11, the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, as well as make a stop in Ireland.

Sanders confirmed that the Paris leg of the trip was still scheduled.

The trip to Ireland would be Trump's first to the country as President. He has previously visited Paris, while living in the White House, for Bastille Day celebrations.

The President is scheduled to travel to G20 meetings later in November in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, and make a stop in Colombia. Trump was originally meant to visit Colombia in April but scrapped the trip to remain in Washington and oversee military strikes in Syria.

