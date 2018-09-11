Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police identify homicide victim Full Story

Heidi Klum says Drake tried to date her

Drake may want to work on his timing.Heidi Klum appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday and sa...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Drake may want to work on his timing.

Heidi Klum appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday and said the rapper reached out to her for a date, but she ignored his texts.

Celebrities

Drake

Heidi Klum

"Sorry, Drake! Snooze you lose! You know what I mean," Klum told DeGeneres. "He was basically a week too late."

As context, Klum had appeared on the talk show back in February and played a game of "Who'd You Rather," in which she had name her preference between two male celebs.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn cut ties with 'Project Runway' for new Amazon show

Klum consistently picked Drake until the final choice when she selected actor Joaquin Phoenix.

She said she was single at the time, but Klum has since been dating musician Tom Kaulitz.

Her new love is the reason she didn't give Drake a chance, Klum explained to DeGeneres.

"Someone who I know knows [Drake] and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me," Klum said. "I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is so weird!' But I never texted him back, because I found the love of my life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events