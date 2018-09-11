Clear
Lil Xan defends Mac Miller-inspired face tattoo

Rapper Lil Xan has paid tribute to Mac Miller with some new ink."MOMENTO MORI," Xan wrote on the capt...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rapper Lil Xan has paid tribute to Mac Miller with some new ink.

"MOMENTO MORI," Xan wrote on the caption of a photo showing his new face tattoo. "miss you Mac,y'all can start hating me now."

Mac Miller died last week. He was 26.

Mac Miller, rapper and producer, dead at 26

The tattoo is actually spelled "Memento Mori" which in Latin means "remember death."

The rapper spoke this past weekend on the Adam22 podcast about losing Miller.

"When your hero dies f*** that s***," he said. "I don't want to make music no more."

Lil Xan already has multiple tattoos on his face and responded to criticism of his new art by posting another photo showing them off.

"I do this for me,I could care less if this makes me ugly because that's what I was going for," the caption on the photo read. "Ugly is the new Beautiful,well not really but there's some truth to that,I love you guys."

He also disabled the ability for visitors to post comments on his Instagram page.

