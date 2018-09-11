Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police identify homicide victim Full Story

Short seller: Why it might be time for Elon Musk to step down from Tesla

A prominent short seller who is suing Tesla and Elon Musk for manipulating its stock price says the company ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A prominent short seller who is suing Tesla and Elon Musk for manipulating its stock price says the company would be better off without Musk as the CEO.

Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research told CNN's Julia Chatterley on "First Move" Tuesday morning that it might make sense for Musk to have a more strategic or visionary role at Tesla. He said the company could bring in someone else to run the day to day operations.

Left said it would have seemed like "death to the company" a few months ago to think Tesla might need someone else to run it. But Musk has courted controversy as of late. Recently Musk has smoked marijuana during a video interview and accused a caver in the Thai rescue of a stranded soccer team of being a pedophile.

Last week, Left filed a class action lawsuit that accuses Musk of securities fraud after he tweeted in August that he had "funding secured" for a plan to take Tesla private at $420 a share. Musk has since abandoned the plan.

Left argued that the tweet was an attempt to "burn" short sellers who are betting against the company.

"Musk has a long-standing public feud with short-sellers and often uses his personal Twitter account to taunt and confront skeptics of his company," Left noted in the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Left conceded that his short position on Tesla has been wrong so far. The stock, despite recent volatility, has soared over the past few years.

"Rumors of their death have been greatly exaggerated and talked about many times," Left said,

But Left told Chatterley he thinks that at the end of the day, Tesla is going to need more cash and it will probably have to sell more stock to raise funding.

That would be bad news for existing shareholders. Shares fell 2% Tuesday and are now down more than 20% in the past month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events