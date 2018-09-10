Dallas police officer realized she was in the wrong apartment when she turned on the lights

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger says she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean after she thought she was entering her own apartment, not realizing she was on the wrong floor. Guyger stands charged with manslaughter.
CNN obtained a copy of an arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. Here's what it says:
- Jean lived in apartment #1478, Guyger lives in #1378
- Both apartments are identical or extremely similar in terms of floorplan, exterior surroundings, structure and description
- Jean was home alone when Guyger, still in uniform after her shift, entered the apartment
- Guyger parked her vehicle on the fourth floor, entered the building and walked toward what she thought was her apartment
- She used her door key, which has an electronic chip, to try to enter the apartment
- The door was slightly ajar when she approached it
- The door opened under the force of the key insertion
- The interior of the apartment was nearly completely dark
- Guyger could make out a large silhouette across the room
- She drew her weapon, believing there was an intruder in her apartment
- Her verbal commands to Jean were ignored
- Guyger fired two shots at Jean, striking him once in the torso
- Guyger then entered the apartment, called 911 and started administering first aid to Jean
- She turned on the lights while on the phone with 911, and when they asked for her address, she realized she was in the wrong apartment
- She requested an ambulance and police to come to the apartment
- Jean was transported to Baylor Hospital, where he died
- Guyger remained at the scene and told officers and the 911 operator that she thought she was in her apartment when she shot Jean
