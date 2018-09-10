Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CNN POLL: Most want op-ed writer to unmask

Most Americans think the anonymous senior Trump administration official who wrote a bombshell New York Times...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Most Americans think the anonymous senior Trump administration official who wrote a bombshell New York Times op-ed should come forward, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The op-ed has overtaken news in Washington and led to something of a witch hunt in the White House after the nameless official said White House staffers routinely work to stall and sabotage President Donald Trump's orders when they feel they are not in the best interests of the country.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US political parties

White House

Related: Full poll results

A majority of Americans say the writer of the op-ed ought to publicly identify themselves (58% say so), and 55% feel it is inappropriate for an administration official to work against the agenda of the president for whom he or she works.

There are sharp partisan splits on both questions, with about 8-in-10 Republicans calling it inappropriate for a White House official to act against the President, that drops to about half of independents and about a third of Democrats. Similarly, 85% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 43% of Democrats say the writer of the op-ed ought to identify themselves.

Some Democrats and independents side with the President even though they do not like the job he is doing. Vastly more Democrats and independents say it is inappropriate for officials to act against the President than approve of Trump (36% of Democrats say it is appropriate to act against a President but just 5% of Democrats approve of Trump's performance).

The op-ed argued the staffers working behind the President's back are promoting "stable" government. In the new poll, less than half (46%) say Trump can manage the government effectively compared to 56% who say he cannot.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS Sept. 6 through 9 among a random national sample of 1,003 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events