Meryl Streep becomes unwitting star of US Open

Meryl Streep has given us yet another reason to adore her.
The acclaimed actress attended Sunday's US Open final between Juan Martin del Porto and Novak Djokovic in New York. To viewers at home, Streep became the unwitting star of the match.
Celebrities
Meryl Streep
Her fantastic reactions to the match -- captured by television cameras -- were a gift to meme-makers everywhere.
It gets better.
Wait for it ...
Priceless.
If there was an Oscar for outstanding performance by a tennis fan, Streep would win it in straight sets.
