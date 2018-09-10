Clear

URGENT - Hurricane Florence now Category 4

(CNN) -- Florence has been upgraded for the second time Monday and is now a Category 4 hurricane, accordi...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Florence has been upgraded for the second time Monday and is now a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is expected to continue growing as it heads toward the US East Coast.

